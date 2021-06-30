Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 9,883 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,142% compared to the average daily volume of 796 call options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRTO. TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91. Criteo has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth $2,722,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth $1,737,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

