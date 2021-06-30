First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Down 63.1% in June

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the May 31st total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,448,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,630,000 after purchasing an additional 224,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FEM opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09.

