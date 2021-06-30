Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases New Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 23.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 32.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Hasbro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.85.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

