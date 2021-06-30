Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 930 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 42.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 649,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 194,144 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 2,161,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,417,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.45.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

