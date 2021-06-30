Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.70

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 13262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

