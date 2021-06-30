Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Invests $258,000 in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,197,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,037,303,000 after acquiring an additional 454,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,452,764,000 after acquiring an additional 155,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,179,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after acquiring an additional 24,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,651,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.00.

NYSE:TDY opened at $418.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.19 and a 1-year high of $457.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

