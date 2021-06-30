Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (KMF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on July 13th

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NYSE:KMF opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.13. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

