ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Announces Dividend of GBX 9

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from ICG Enterprise Trust’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ICG Enterprise Trust stock opened at GBX 1,054 ($13.77) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,066.71. ICG Enterprise Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,130 ($14.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £724.80 million and a PE ratio of 4.10.

In related news, insider Gerhard Fusenig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($27,436.63). Also, insider Jane Tufnell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,085 ($14.18) per share, with a total value of £108,500 ($141,755.94). Insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,682,000 over the last 90 days.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

