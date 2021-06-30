Treatt plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:TET)

Treatt plc (LON:TET) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Treatt stock opened at GBX 1,171.68 ($15.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £698.86 million and a PE ratio of 52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.05. Treatt has a one year low of GBX 489 ($6.39) and a one year high of GBX 1,225 ($16.00). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,160.40.
Treatt Company Profile
