Lowland Investment Company plc Plans Dividend of GBX 15 (LON:LWI)

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LWI stock opened at GBX 1,361.03 ($17.78) on Wednesday. Lowland Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 888 ($11.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,425 ($18.62). The firm has a market cap of £367.74 million and a PE ratio of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,358.62.

In other news, insider Susan Gaynor Coley bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,294 ($16.91) per share, with a total value of £6,470 ($8,453.10). Also, insider Helena Vinnicombe bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,375 ($17.96) per share, for a total transaction of £13,750 ($17,964.46).

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

