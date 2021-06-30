General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.19

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.19 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

General Dynamics has increased its dividend by 31.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. General Dynamics has a payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $12.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

GD stock opened at $186.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

