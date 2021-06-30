Reviewing Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) & LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) and LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and LifeMD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hims & Hers Health $148.76 million 13.78 -$40.27 million ($0.23) -46.48 LifeMD $37.29 million 8.24 -$58.65 million ($4.44) -2.60

Hims & Hers Health has higher revenue and earnings than LifeMD. Hims & Hers Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LifeMD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hims & Hers Health and LifeMD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hims & Hers Health 0 4 4 0 2.50 LifeMD 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus price target of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 52.79%. LifeMD has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 246.02%. Given LifeMD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LifeMD is more favorable than Hims & Hers Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.0% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of LifeMD shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.7% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.6% of LifeMD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and LifeMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hims & Hers Health N/A -36.18% -11.55% LifeMD -132.56% N/A -652.43%

Volatility and Risk

Hims & Hers Health has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LifeMD has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hims & Hers Health beats LifeMD on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care. The company's curated non-prescription products include vitamin C, melatonin, collagen protein, biotin, and teas in the wellness category; moisturizer, fragrances, face wash, and anti-wrinkle creams in the skincare category; condoms and lubricants in the sexual health category; and shampoos, conditioners, scalp scrubs, and topical treatments, such as minoxidil in the hair care category. It also offers medical consultation services; and engages in the wholesale of non-prescription product sales to retailers. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc. operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that would offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support. It also offers PDFSimpli, an online software-as-a-service platform that allows users to create, edit, convert, sign, and share PDF documents. LifeMD sells its products directly to consumers and through e-commerce platforms, as well as through third party partner channels. The company was formerly known as Conversion Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LifeMD, Inc. in February 2021. LifeMD, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

