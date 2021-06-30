Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 732.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $749,344,000 after purchasing an additional 508,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,872,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,929 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,030,000 after acquiring an additional 77,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after purchasing an additional 75,515 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,308,000 after purchasing an additional 362,549 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on UFPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $2,014,250.00. Insiders have sold 38,731 shares of company stock worth $3,150,058 over the last 90 days. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.53. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $46.40 and a one year high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

