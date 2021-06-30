Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,339.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 341,837 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 56,365 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,036,000.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLMN opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLMN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

