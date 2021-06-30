Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,041 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,284 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 59,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Evergy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 193,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Evergy by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 69,974 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

EVRG stock opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.83.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.