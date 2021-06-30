Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 1,728.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,600,000 after buying an additional 96,339 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $545,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,123.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,239 shares of company stock worth $4,106,722. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.43 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.54.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.53.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.