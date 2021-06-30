Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 5.51%. Avid Bioservices updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

