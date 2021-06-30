Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.250-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.30 million.

Several research firms recently commented on SCS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Steelcase in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised Steelcase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of SCS opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.03. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In other news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $77,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

