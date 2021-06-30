HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of HMG opened at $16.00 on Monday. HMG/Courtland Properties has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37.

HMG/Courtland Properties Company Profile

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc and subsidiaries, is a Delaware corporation organized in 1972. The Company's business is the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties and it will consider other investments if they offer growth or profit potential.

