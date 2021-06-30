First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.
Shares of FEI stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $8.38.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.