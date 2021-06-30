Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE HNGR opened at $25.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $965.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.18. Hanger has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 83.02% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanger will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Hanger news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $223,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $387,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hanger by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Hanger by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hanger by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 351,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Hanger by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 236,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 32,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

