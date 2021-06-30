Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

NYSE:SRLP opened at $25.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41. Sprague Resources has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $579.62 million, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprague Resources will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian W. Weego sold 11,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $287,075.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,325.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sprague Resources Holdings Llc sold 16,058,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $264,964,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,153,007 shares of company stock worth $530,846,464.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRLP. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprague Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 366.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.