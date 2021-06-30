Insider Buying: Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Insider Purchases 9,235 Shares of Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) insider Helen Beck bought 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £14,776 ($19,304.94).

Shares of FCH stock opened at GBX 156.50 ($2.04) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.25. The firm has a market cap of £556.78 million and a P/E ratio of -5.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 157.67. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 55.70 ($0.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 189.80 ($2.48).

Get Funding Circle alerts:

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Funding Circle from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.