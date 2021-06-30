Amalgamated Bank Has $842,000 Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 17.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 39.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,900 shares of company stock worth $7,182,323. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PODD opened at $283.42 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $185.24 and a 12 month high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2,180.15 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. TheStreet downgraded Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.43.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

