Comparing Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) and F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX)

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) and F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kintara Therapeutics and F-star Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kintara Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 F-star Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Kintara Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 141.55%. F-star Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $31.25, suggesting a potential upside of 256.33%. Given F-star Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe F-star Therapeutics is more favorable than Kintara Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of F-star Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of F-star Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kintara Therapeutics and F-star Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kintara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.13 million ($0.77) -2.69 F-star Therapeutics $11.26 million 15.09 -$25.62 million ($9.69) -0.91

Kintara Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than F-star Therapeutics. Kintara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than F-star Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Kintara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F-star Therapeutics has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kintara Therapeutics and F-star Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kintara Therapeutics N/A N/A -131.04% F-star Therapeutics N/A -94.92% -64.61%

Summary

F-star Therapeutics beats Kintara Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. to manufacture and sell VAL-083 in China. The company was formerly known as DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2020. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients. It is also developing first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

