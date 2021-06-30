NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.98% of NorthWestern worth $65,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $232,564.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,122 shares of company stock valued at $727,034. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $59.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. Analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.