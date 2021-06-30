Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 1,200 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of GoDaddy worth $54,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 53,748 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 884,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,671,000 after purchasing an additional 45,312 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GDDY opened at $88.44 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.10. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.07.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.