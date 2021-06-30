Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Coherus BioSciences posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 125.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coherus BioSciences.
Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.46). The business had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%.
Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.15. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $22.22.
In other Coherus BioSciences news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.
About Coherus BioSciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.
