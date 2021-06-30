Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Coherus BioSciences posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 125.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.46). The business had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%.

Several analysts have commented on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.15. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.