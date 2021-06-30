Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.16 Million Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Ciena worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $57.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.80. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. Citigroup upped their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $200,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,531 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

