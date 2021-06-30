Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,074 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1,233.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,465,000 after buying an additional 4,133,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 495,638 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Amdocs by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,526,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,207,000 after purchasing an additional 239,638 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Amdocs by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,247,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,385,000 after purchasing an additional 555,567 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Amdocs by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,206,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,875,000 after purchasing an additional 152,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of DOX opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

