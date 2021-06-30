Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,985 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,090 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Tapestry by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,646 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

