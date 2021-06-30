GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Trimmed by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,507 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GSK opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $107.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.40.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.6367 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.80%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

