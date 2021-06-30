NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,265 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NCR by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,055,000 after purchasing an additional 72,065 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NCR opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.81. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.