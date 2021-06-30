Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,581,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 518.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

AZN opened at $60.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.06. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $157.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

