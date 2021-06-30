SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after acquiring an additional 35,311 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 5,534,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,803,000 after acquiring an additional 875,893 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $82.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.