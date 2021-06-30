AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,400 Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $117,852.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $6,639,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,806 shares of company stock worth $16,536,335 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 334.28 and a beta of 1.91. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

