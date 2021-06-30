AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $793,000 Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.11.

AMP stock opened at $248.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.82 and a 1-year high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

