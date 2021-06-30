Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 95.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KCG upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.90.

Shares of KNX opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,850 shares of company stock worth $5,092,889 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

