AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,394 Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

In other news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $567,532.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,555. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST stock opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

