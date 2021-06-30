AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 84.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,305 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.90.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWK stock opened at $204.39 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.94 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

