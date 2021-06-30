AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $827,000 Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,475 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in First Solar by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $219,763.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,507 shares of company stock valued at $817,107. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.11.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $92.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.86. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.29.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

