Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $19.72 Million Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,787 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Smartsheet worth $19,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. FMR LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Smartsheet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Smartsheet by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -73.12 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.54.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $3,506,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,556.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,036.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,765 shares of company stock worth $22,626,886 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

