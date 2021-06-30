LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,159 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 20.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,486 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,420 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 138,838 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,515 shares of company stock worth $8,556,423 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

FL opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.21.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

