Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 112.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 597,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 261.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 403,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,949,000 after purchasing an additional 292,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4,949.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 747,367 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

