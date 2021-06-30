Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.50

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXINF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

