The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.74

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.74 and last traded at $79.74, with a volume of 16 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.74.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.32.

About The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

