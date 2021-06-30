Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC)’s share price traded down 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 298.60 ($3.90) and last traded at GBX 299 ($3.91). 448,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 554,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 309.80 ($4.05).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 314.67. The company has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.01.

Mediclinic International Company Profile (LON:MDC)

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 3 outpatient clinics, and 110 theatres with approximately 1,893 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 52 hospitals, 10 day case clinics, 8 sub-acute hospitals, and 305 theatres in South Africa and Namibia with approximately 8,792 inpatient beds; and 7 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, and 38 theatres with approximately 927 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Mediclinic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediclinic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.