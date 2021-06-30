Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VLOWY opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. Vallourec has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $399.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 63.70%. The company had revenue of $842.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vallourec will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLOWY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

