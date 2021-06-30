Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $354,000 in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 80.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,345,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,556 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 112,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

BNL opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $26.85.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

