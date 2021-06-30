Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 204,312 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204,312 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.18% of Herman Miller worth $28,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLHR. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter worth about $8,729,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 42.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,599 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Herman Miller in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Herman Miller in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.34. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Herman Miller’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

MLHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

